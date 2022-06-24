Loris, SC-Herbert Jerry Greene, 93, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at his residence.

He was born Jan. 9, 1929 in Caperton, WV, the son of the late John Henry and Dollie Stissel Greene.

Mr. Greene was a member of First Baptist Church of Fairlea and was a U.S. Army veteran having served in occupation in Germany 1951-1953. He had been a printing press technician for the Government.

Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Charlotte Clowser Greene in April of this year; and two sisters, Barbara Yacano and Joyce Clifford.

Survivors include his sons, Dennis and Jerry Greene and daughter, Teresa Bredeson; grandchildren, Scott and Kerri Bredeson, Kimberly Bredeson and Justin Greene; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Sophia and Jacob Bredeson; and sister, Phyllis Jepperson.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor Ron Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville. The family will receive family and friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

