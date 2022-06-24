Alvon-Dortha Lee Wingler, 87, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Salem, WV, on Friday, June 17, 2022.

She was born July 1, 1934, in Alvon.

She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Sandra Hilton; sister, Myrtle Eads; and her parents, Royd and Nellie Eads.

Dot (as everyone lovingly called her), is survived by her husband, Cecil Wingler of Alvon; three children, Dr. Jay Hilton and wife Peggy of Brooksville, FL, Charlie Hilton and wife Annie of Ocala, FL, and Lora Abruzzino and husband David of Salem, WV. Dot also had three stepchildren, Darlene Yates and husband Dusty of Ronceverte, Robwyn Wingler of Clintonville, and Sandy Holmes and husband James of Renick. Dot had several grandchildren, James Hilton of Raleigh, NC, Amanda Hilton of San Francisco, CA, Emily Hilton of Tampa, FL, Jonah Cruz of Morgantown, Jacob Cruz of Washington, DC, and Jeremiah Cruz of Salem. Dot had two step-grandchildren, Georgia Holmes of Lewisburg, and Thaddeus Wingler of Alvon. She had two great-grandbabies, Wesley and Giselle of Tampa, FL.

Dot loved her family, friends and church with a passion. Her hobbies included talking on the phone, sitting on the porch and chatting with friends over a cup of coffee, and service to others. Her greatest joy was visiting and planning reunions because she loved to laugh and share memories with her family. She was a member of Alvon United Methodist Church and in later years attended Whatcoat United Methodist Church.

Dot graduated from White Sulphur Springs High School in 1952. She spent the early part of her life raising her family in Florida, and then she returned home to Alvon and worked in The Head Waiters Office at the Greenbrier Hotel before retiring.

Friends gathered with the family Tuesday afternoon, June 21, at Whatcoat United Methodist Church. A celebration of Dot’s life was held Wednesday, June 22, at Whatcoat United Methodist Church where the Revs. Lowell O’Dell and Katie Knotts officiated. Interment followed in the Alvon UM Cemetery on Route 92, White Sulphur Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Anthony Creek Fire Department, Whatcoat United Methodist Church, or HospiceCare of Lewisburg.

A special thank you goes to the care providers of HospiceCare of Lewisburg, especially Shauna, RN, Samantha, CNA, and Mickie, SW, Thaddeus as her helper and caretaker, Darlene for all her kindness and caregiving, Dot’s church family, and her family and friends who checked in on her. She loved everyone’s visits and prayers.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

