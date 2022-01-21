Mountain Transit Authority is ready to reinstate bus service between Rainelle and Lewisburg. God’s Way Home, with support from Case WV, Sewell Landing Apartments, County Commissioner Tammy Tincher, and Rupert Town Hall met with MTA regarding bus transportation. Now they need to meet with you!

Your attendance and voice are critical to help Meadow River Valley gain access to public transportation. To express your support and get additional information, please attend a critical meeting on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m., First Baptist Church of Rainelle.

If MTA sees there is a real need and public support, the service could begin as early as March 2022. For more information, contact Andrew Bailes, Executive Director of God’s Way Home at 304-646-6655 or godswayhome.org.

Public Meeting:

Why: Public bus service in the Meadow River Valley

When: Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m.

Where: First Baptist Church of Rainelle, 345 7th Street, Rainelle