Senator Stephen Baldwin presented a check for nearly $73,924 to Matt Ford last week in support of the Meadow River Trail. Matt oversees trail development on behalf of the Fayette County Commission and the Greenbrier County Commission. Baldwin and Ford have been working together on the project for the last few years.

“When people see this trail, they will be blown away,” Baldwin said. “It’s going to provide economic development for years to come in the Meadow River Valley. I’m happy to be a small part of helping move this trail forward in the beautiful Meadow River Valley. We’ve worked hard to rebuild homes, businesses, and towns following the 2016 flood, but we also need to rebuild the local economy if our families are going to be able to live here.”

“The approximately 24-mile section of Meadow River Rail Trail owned by the Fayette and Greenbrier County Commissions winds through an amazing stretch of the Meadow River,” explains Matt Ford. “There is already a lot of interest in the trail, so I have no doubt that the trail will draw visitors from across the eastern US and beyond. We are seeing a tremendous amount of momentum for the project including this grant. Construction and repairs are underway. Additional trail improvement are either currently out for bid or will be designed over the next year. We expect to start seeing sections of trail open in 2022. This is an exciting project that will provide an awesome community asset and will be an economic driver for the region.”

The money comes from Local Economic Development Assistance (LEDA) funds. Sen. Baldwin recommended the project for funding, Sen. Eric Tarr (Putnam-R) approved, and Governor Jim Justice approved. LEDA funds are for one-time capital expenses meant to enhance local economic development.

Other local grant awards from these funds will be forthcoming as well.