Help fight cancer by being active

The 4th Appalachian Du/Triathlon to Fight Cancer is taking place in the beautiful Monongahela National Forest at Lake Sherwood Recreation Area on Sept. 10.

Your participation helps raise funds for better detection and treatment of cancer, and is a fun way for you to be active. Plan to feel a sense of accomplishment as you complete either the duathlon or triathlon on your own, or as part of team!

The duathlon starts with a one mile run, followed by a 13.5 mile bike ride and then a five km run. The triathlon starts with a 500 m swim, then the 13.5 mile bike ride and five km run. The event is hosted by the Greenbrier Group to Fight Pancreatic Cancer and the WVSOM Wilderness Medicine Club, and is sanctioned by USA Triathlon.

For more information and to register, visit appalachiantri.org. All proceeds are donated to the Lustgarten Foundation. Visit lustgarten.org for more information about this great organization.