East band debuts new uniforms, unique music Friday evening

The Spartan Marching Band of Greenbrier East High School marched in public for the first time in new uniforms, which were designed by Greenbrier East High School junior Kara Vaughn and financed in only nine months by generous donors from throughout southern and central West Virginia.

Also unique for the opening performance at the halftime of the James Monroe/Greenbrier East football game was the introduction to the band’s fall field show which features music composed by Greenbrier East alumni, including Catie Flint, Jackie Sizemore, Levi Davidson, Cassielle Donahue, Izzi Jasperse, Jake Spencer, and Jeff Curry. The field show is entitled “Imagine.”

Soloists on Friday evening were Airianna Nettles, Georgia Foster, Alize Hollinghead, Adam Miller, and Victoria Rose.

Leaders in the Spartan Marching Band for 2017-18 were introduced during the pre-game show as Drum Majors Caitlin Frazier and Matthew Harvey; Platoon Leaders James Hendricks, Alize Hollinghead, Maria Price, and Zoe Truesdale and Guard Captain Mallory Jones.

“Members of the band are proud to highlight the creativity of our students and alumni and also wish to thank all who have contributed to our new uniforms and to the scholarship funds,” noted James Allder, director of the Spartan Marching Band and instructor of instrumental music at Greenbrier East.