Greenbrier Valley Brewing begins Indiegogo campaign to fund expansion

A love of craft beer, the outdoors, and West Virginia came perfectly together in the creation of Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company (GVBC) in 2014. Their motto “Get out. Explore. Bring beer.” fuels their mission of bringing folks fantastic beers to take everywhere.

The last three years have been incredible for GVBC and the West Virginia Craft Brewing scene. GVBC has gone from brewing small batch beers to creating award winning favorites like Devil Anse IPA, Mothman Black IPA, and Wild Trail Pale Ale. Starting out by kegging beers, then introducing some very cool cans, GVBC has just put out their fourth flagship: Zona’s Revenge Witbier, plus seasonals and small batches of specialty beers. Co-owner Wil Laska said, “We’ve been trying to get integrated with West Virginia as much as possible. All of our beers are named after WV folklore and legends. Our newest flagship beer, Zona’s Revenge, is the local Greenbrier Ghost.”

They must be doing something right, because they have found they simply cannot keep up with demand. A pretty good problem to have, but folks are left wanting GVBC beers for mountain top picnics, hikes, float trips, and everything in between.

So, they need to grow. This happened a bit before their financial timeline allowed, which is why they are asking for help. Co-owner David Kucera says, “We can hardly make enough beer to keep up with demand in West Virginia, let alone the few places we are in Virginia.”

GVBC asked local musician Corey Lee McQuade to help the campaign by performing a very fun parody of “I’ve Been Everywhere” by Johnny Cash. The Indiegogo campaign got its name from the parody “Take Me Everywhere.” You can find the song and video on the Indiegogo or Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company YouTube page

GVBC has a goal of $27,000 to allow them to finance the initial investment to expand their fermenter size, stockpile some grain and hops, and maybe get some more kegs. The fermenter is essential to expansion, as well as grain, hops and kegs.

Lisa Stansell, marketing for the brewery, says, “You can donate, even a little bit. Or you can share our campaign on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapcha,t or whatever your gig is. Or talk about us. You can like us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Untapp’d; or come visit us. We love visitors. “

What do you get for helping out? Every single person donating will get their name emblazoned on our “Wall of Fame” in the tap room. Plus a “cheers!” on our Facebook page.

Merch and swag including decals, koozies, pint glasses, growlers, tees, frisbees, camp cups and more. A few might get to be “brewer for a day” and help brew a small batch with the GVBC team and name the brew. Some will become a card carrying member of the “We took GVBC everywhere!” club which will get you some nice discounts at the tap room.

If the goal is not met, the money raised will be directed to the items of equipment GVBC needs. Your contribution will go towards providing them with the tools to produce more brew for more folks in the months and years to come.

Stansell says, “Our promise to you is to do everything in our power, and some things that seem impossible, to raise the funds to grow this brewery into a sustainable, economically, and environmentally sound production brewery that your grandchildren will come to appreciate.”

The Indiegogo campaign is live and can be found on the Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company page or at http://igg.me/at/takemeeverywhere.