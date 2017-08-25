An evening in honor of musical theater with Kermit’s Kabaret

Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, announces Kermit’s Kabaret, a one-night musical theatre experience, on Monday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16.

Seating is limited. Reservations are highly recommended. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit http://www.gvtheatre.org.

Kermit’s Kabaret is a one-night event full of humor and delight featuring local and visiting actors and company members. Each kabaret offers something unique, with new and classic pieces from musical theatre, full of outstanding talent and comic relief. With a limited number of shows every season, every kabaret stands out as tribute to the great performers and productions in theatre history.

“There are only a few left so make sure you don’t miss this one,” Kermit Medsker, Master of Ceremonies and GVT’s Music Director, said about these intimate evenings.

Medsker has been working with GVT since productions were held at “The Barn” outside of Lewisburg. His GVT career began with Pirates of Penzance, and some past credits include 1940’s Radio Hour and Dracula: A Rock Opera.

This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.