GEHS golf team plays against local schools

The Greenbrier East Golf team played a 9-hole match on Monday, Aug. 28, at Pipestem, on the front nine par 36. East players went against Summers County, Greenbrier West, and Midland Trail.

East’s scores were Gavin Ray (Medalist) – 39, Colin Wiley – 42, Norris Beard – 42, Dwain Sheppard – 43, and Philip Zambos -48.

Summers County’s scores were Jamison Hamm – 42, Nathan Wykle – 42, Sam Wykle – 44, Ashton Bennett – 45, David Lester – 50, and Will Whitaker – 51.

Greenbrier West’s scores were Thomas Vestal – 45, Lucas Smith – 46, Landon Humphrey -50, Ethan O’dell – 53, and Dakota Parker – 53.

Midland Trail’s scores were Anthony Fox – 45 and Indy Eades – 53.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Greenbrier East played a 9-hole match on the front nine par 36 at Grandview Golf Course in Beckley against Woodrow Wilson and Oak Hill. Team scores were the total of the three low scores out of four players.

Woodrow Wilson finished first with a 3 player total of 120. Scores were Jackson Hill (Medalist) – 37, Chase Childress – 41, Mary Denny – 42, and Jarrett Childress – 45.

East finished second with a total of 121. Scores were Gavin Ray – 39, Colin Wiley – 39, Norris Beard – 43, and Dwain Sheppard – 45.

Oak Hill finished third with a total of 148. Scores were Logan Hornsby – 49, James Ratliff – 49, Seth Stover – 50, and Cayden Cox – 64.