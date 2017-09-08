Bob Brown of Brown’s Photography named Bronze Medalist at international photographic competition

Bob Brown of Brown’s Photography in Fairlea was named a Bronze Medalist during the Professional Photographers of America’s 2017 International Photographic Competition.

Brown’s work will be on display at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, TN, from Jan. 14-16 , 2018. This international photography exhibit is held in conjunction with Imaging USA, an annual convention and expo for professional photographers.

A panel of 33 eminent jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from nearly 5,800 submitted entries. Judged against a standard of excellence, 2,660 images were selected for the General Collection.

Brown was named a Bronze Medalist by earning a merit- a mark of quality and honor- for each of the four images included in his entry case to the International Photographic Competition. This is the most prestigious competition of its kind and Brown was one of only 152 Bronze Medalists.

Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest international non-profit association created by professional photographers, for professional photographers. Almost as long lived as photography itself, PPA roots date back to 1869. It assists 30,000 members through protection, education and resources for their continued success. Brown has been an award winning member of PPA since 1989 serving the Greenbrier Valley from his studio in the Red Oaks Shopping Center.