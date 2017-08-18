Final Ivy Terrace Concert of the year scheduled next Thursday

Carnegie Hall invites the public to the final Ivy Terrace Concert of the 2017 season, featuring the West Virginia Jazz Orchestra at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, brought to you by City National Bank. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, a picnic dinner, and your dancing shoes!

The West Virginia Jazz Orchestra is a highly acclaimed traditional jazz band with five saxophones, five trombones, five trumpets, a vocalist, and a full rhythm section. They play a wide variety of music, ranging from big band standards to contemporary hits.

The Ivy Terrace Concert Series is always free and open to the public. The entertainment will move indoors in the event of inclement weather. For more information, please visit http://www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.