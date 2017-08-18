Appalachian String Band Music Festival 2017 contest winners announced

The 28th annual Appalachian String Band Music Festival at Camp Washington-Carver in Clifftop, Fayette County, wrapped up on Sunday, Aug. 6. Twenty-two musicians, 12 bands and 10 dancers from California to Maine took home a total of $7,550 in prize money.

Three of the winners are from West Virginia, including The Confirmation Bias, Beckley, fifth place Neo-Traditional Band; Mud Hole Out of Control, Marlinton, first place Youth Traditional Band; and Luke Snuffer, Beckley, first place Old-time Flat Foot – 15 years of age and younger.

More than 3,500 musicians, dancers, fans and friends representing all 50 states and 12 countries attended the West Virginia Division of Culture and History’s five-day event that features some of the world’s finest string-band musicians and flat-foot dancers. Contests were held in four traditional categories – fiddle, banjo, string band and flat-foot dance – plus one neo-traditional string band category.

For more information about the 28th annual Appalachian String Band Music Festival, contact Caryn Gresham, deputy commissioner for the division, at 304-558-0220.

A beautiful retreat listed in the National Register of Historic Places and operated by the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, Camp Washington-Carver serves as the state’s mountain cultural arts center. The facility nurtures the cultural heritage embodied in the site since its dedication in 1942 as a 4-H and agricultural extension camp for West Virginia’s African Americans. The camp is located in Fayette County next to Babcock State Park, just off Rt. 60 (Midland Trail) on Rt. 41.

