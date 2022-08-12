On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Elaine McKellar Jasperse passed away at home with family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wendell McKellar and mother, Helen Munyon, her step-father, William “Bill” Munyon, and brother, Thomas Lee McKellar.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Jasperse, daughter-in-law, Amy Brady Jasperse, and granddaughters Isabel and Ava Jasperse. Her surviving siblings are Kay McKellar Thuem, Virginia McKellar Pulford, Jerri Munyon Gilbert, Roy Munyon, Tommy McKellar, and Wendy McKellar Gonyer.

Elaine was born in Wayne County, MI, and shortly after moved to Kalkaska, MI. She graduated from Kalkaska High School in 1961. In High School, Elaine was a member of the marching band and played Saxophone. Her Junior and Senior years she was a Majorette for the band. She married David Leon Jasperse of Grand Rapids, MI, in June of 1964.

She attended the Calvary Baptist Church of Kalkaska and went on to further her education at Grand Rapids Baptist Bible College. She also attended Grand Rapids Beauty College and became a beautician for many years.

After Jeff was born in Grand Rapids in 1968, they moved to the town of Hastings in 1970 when Dave became a pharmacist at Bosley Pharmacy. In the late ‘70s, Elaine became the owner and manager of the Tiki Lounge in Hastings and managed it for many years until it was sold to Gary and Carla Rizor and became the County Seat Lounge.

The joy of her life was being near her son Jeff and his family. After Jeff was in college she travelled around a bit. She eventually followed Jeff and Amy after they graduated from Ferris State University in 1995 when they moved to northern Kentucky for work. After the birth of her second lovely granddaughter, they moved to West Virginia so Amy could be closer to her family and Elaine went right along with them.

After working so many jobs, too different to describe, Elaine finally “retired” to become Grandma J to the Greenbrier East High School marching band. With both granddaughters spending so much time doing band activities, it only naturally happened that Elaine found her final calling. For over 10 years Grandma J did so many things for the band. From repairing uniforms to creating costumes, to making guard flags, to cooking meals for practice, to running the concession stands, to running errands, to driving to Sam’s Club or Harbor Freight, to doing whatever it was Mr. Allder needed her to do, she was up for it.

Her final resting place will be back home in Kalkaska.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com