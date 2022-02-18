White Sulphur Springs-Edward Lake Kersey, Sr., 84, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home.

Born Feb. 13, 1937, in White Sulphur Springs, he was the son of the late Leo and Macy Jane Kersey.

Mr. Kersey was a Master Electrician and was a member of the White Sulphur Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kersey; daughters, Maria Dolan and Patricia Dawn Kersey; sister, Mary Kersey; and brother, Gene Kersey.

Survivors include a daughter, Chrissy McMillion (Robert); sons, Ed Kersey, Jr. and Marvin Vance (Ashley) all White Sulphur Springs; 16 grandchildren and eight-great-grandchildren.

A memorial graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens with Leo Lewis officiating.

A memorial graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens with Leo Lewis officiating.