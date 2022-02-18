Caldwell-Basil Capaldo, 78, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Born Feb. 3, 1944, in Anjean, he was the son of the late Fred and Flora Cole Capaldo.

Basil retired from WestVaco.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Pete, Bill, Frank and Steve Capaldo; sisters, Mary Peters Walls, Madeline Highlander and Elizabeth Martin; and half siblings, Tony and Dutch Capaldo and Mary Briggs.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Helena Joy Nichols Capaldo; son, Jeffrey Capaldo (Janice Nelson) of St. Louis, MO; sister, Nellie Capaldo of Zenith; brother-in-law, Gene Martin; sisters-in-law, Annabelle, Lois and Billie Capaldo; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved.

It was Basil’s wish to be cremated. There will be no service.

