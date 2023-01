Court Street in front of the Greenbrier County Courthouse will be closed to all vehicle traffic on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please use the detour route along Randolph Street and Green Lane.

The Courthouse will remain open to the public with pedestrian access through the main entrance. Parking will be available in the county lot off of Arbuckle Lane. We apologize for any inconvenience.