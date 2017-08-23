County asset auction date scheduled

During the Tuesday night Greenbrier County Commission meeting, Commission President Woody Hanna announced that the next county asset auction will be held on September 9, starting at 8 a.m. The auction will be located in the rear parking lot of the county courthouse, where numerous vehicles up for auction will be on display. Hanna said the list of items for sale will be posted on the county’s Facebook page and in the media. Items include several drug task force repossessions and other vehicles used by the Sheriff’s Office.

In other business

The commission approved a transfer of $18,254 from the arts and recreation account for environmental cleanup and maintenance work on the Meadow River Trail’s final 6.4 mile extension leading to the city of Rainelle. With the recovery work done on the trail trestles after the 2016 flood, the Meadow River Trail will soon be open for business.

The commission read a letter from Governor Jim Justice in support of utilizing grant funds from the West Virginia Justice Reinvestment Treatment Supervision (JRI) Program to cover salaries of peer recovery coaches in the amount of $130,000.

According to the Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance, the JRI reduces the use of incarceration and takes a portion of the money saved and uses it to invest in evidence-based treatment and supervision programs. The Justice Reinvestment Act in West Virginia is organized around three policy goals: 1) strengthen community supervision; 2) improve accountability for offenders; and 3) reduce substance abuse.