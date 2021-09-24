Town-On Tuesday morning June 29, 2021 the world lost a shimmering light. Constance (Connie) Manchester of Lewisburg, WV, died peacefully in her sleep beside her husband, John, at their home after a courageous, six-month struggle with breast and spinal cancer.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on the lawn at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in her memory to: Greenbrier Valley Master Gardeners, PO Box 278, Frankford WV 24938 or Greenbrier Valley Chorale, PO Box 1413, Lewisburg WV 24901.

