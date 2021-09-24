Town-On Tuesday morning June 29, 2021 the world lost a shimmering light. Constance (Connie) Manchester of Lewisburg, WV, died peacefully in her sleep beside her husband, John, at their home after a courageous, six-month struggle with breast and spinal cancer.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on the lawn at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in her memory to: Greenbrier Valley Master Gardeners, PO Box 278, Frankford WV 24938 or Greenbrier Valley Chorale, PO Box 1413, Lewisburg WV 24901.
Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.
Discussion about this post