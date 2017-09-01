Community park and new family homes to be dedicated in Hope Village

A community park will be dedicated to Mylanon on Saturday, Sept. 2, in recognition of the company’s financial support and leadership of flood relief efforts in West Virginia.

Last year, after the devastating 1000-year flood, Mylan kicked-off fundraising efforts for Homes for White Sulphur Springs and Homes for West Virginia with a $1 million donation. The park will be named “Mylan Community Park at Hope Village” for the global pharmaceutical company, which was founded in White Sulphur Springs in 1961.

To celebrate the dedication, White Sulphur Spring families and residents will be treated to a free picnic and outdoor movie at Mylan Community Park at Hope Village, the new neighborhood built for displaced flood survivors. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for watching the movie on the park lawn. Picnic starts at 6 p.m. Home and park dedications to immediately follow.

Homes for White Sulphur Springs also will dedicate new homes for several families relocating to Hope Village as part of the evening’s festivities. New homes being dedicated are being made possible by the generous contributions of United Way of Greenbrier Valley to address the unmet needs of renters from the floods. The Rental Renewal Program has allowed some renters to become homeowners and has also provided affordable housing for renters. The Village’s home rental program will be owned and managed by Main Street White Sulphur Springs.