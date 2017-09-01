Christine Sams crowned Mrs. All-Star United States 2017

Christine Sams of Lewisburg was crowned Mrs. All-Star United States 2017 on July 29 in Savannah, GA. Sams held the title of Mrs. West Virginia All-Star United States as she competed against other married women from all around the country.

Phases of competition included; Personal Interview, Swimsuit, Evening Gown, and On-Stage Question. Sams was also awarded the Swimsuit and Photogenic Awards in her division.

Sams personal platform is about skin cancer and melanoma awareness. As a three year melanoma survivor, it is her hope to spread awareness of the seriousness of skin cancer while educating others of importance of sun safety and protecting our skin. She is also an advocate and spokesperson for a local charity, Mitsy’s Wings. Mitsy’s Wings is a charitable, nonprofit organization operating out of Lewisburg, WV. Their mission is to enhance the lives of the community affected by cancer and to provide scholarship opportunities in early education.

Christine and her husband, Chad, have been married for 12 years and live in Lewisburg with their six dogs. She is the daughter of Dr. Victor and Cindy Ford of Hope, AK, and the late Rhonda Ford. Sams is the office manager for Country Meadow Builders and is a graduate of Greenbrier East High School and New River Community College. She would like to thank her sponsors for all of their support; Next Shot Management, Pinnacle Dermatology, and Travis Farley Design.