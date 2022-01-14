By Adam Pack

Another business has decided to call Lewisburg home, with the newest addition being Mountain Momma Consignment, formerly located in Ronceverte. The consignment shop deals specifically in clothing and accessories for men and women and had only been operating in Ronceverte for a short time when the opportunity to move to Lewisburg knocked.

Co-owners Melanie Tucker and Sunny Sanchez opened that door wide as they were given a chance to acquire property in the middle of Lewisburg shopping district close to Simms Exxon and The Livery Tavern. Tucker says they are incredibly excited to be in the new location.

“It’s just an upgrade in every way, better ambience, better size, better location.”

This is attested to by visits from shoppers from all over the region as well as Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

This much vaunted real estate was offered to them by Linda Perrine and Wesley Cole. “Linda just worked so hard and so selflessly to get us this property, and all without adding on charges or charging a percentage. It was key, and we’re so grateful.”

“Our main priority is providing quality clothing and accessories to people here at a price they can afford,” Tucker noted, before adding that they, as a consignment, are happy to accept clothing, shoes, and purses for purchase from the local populace. However, jewelry found in the store is often handmade by Tucker herself, as well the work of other local artists on occasion.

On top of doing business, however, Mountain Momma Consignment has plans to be intimately involved in charity.

“We already donate clothing to the women’s refuge center, and we are in talks with staff at Children’s Home Society to donate clothes to them as well. This spring we’ll be having a free prom dress giveaway to local girls who are unable to afford them, and those who have experienced a house fire are encouraged to contact us, and we will let them go through the store and get the essentials and necessities free of charge.”

Follow Mountain Momma Consignment on Facebook at “Mountain Momma Consignment and More” to view inventory and store hours.