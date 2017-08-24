City of Lewisburg receives enrichment award

The City of Lewisburg received one of several Community Enrichment Awards from the West Virginia Municipal League earlier this month at the league’s annual meeting in Morgantown.

Lewisburg received the award for the coordination of beautification efforts in downtown Lewisburg. The city’s involvement, along with the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee and the Lewisburg Foundation, has helped make Lewisburg a beautiful tourist attraction in Greenbrier County.

“I am very pleased Lewisburg was chosen by the Municipal League for its efforts to coordinate beautification endeavors. It’s a project that has made a huge difference in the way groups are working together for the betterment of Lewisburg and has created a welcoming tourist attraction,” said Mayor John Manchester.

This year’s Community Enrichment Award makes the 12th year in a row that the City of Lewisburg has been recognized by the West Virginia Municipal League for community enriching initiatives.