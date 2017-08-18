Church Bulletin

New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Service Sunday, Aug. 20, will start at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome to attend. For further information call 304- 252-4016.

Ronceverte Presbyterain Church

invites everyone in the community to join them for a Free Pizza Dinner Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. Serving Pizza Hut pizza, salad, drinks and dessert. Everyone welcome.

Griffith Creek Baptist Church

invites you to their Awana program each Wednesday night 6:30-8:30 p.m. September through May for children 3-18 years of age. Food, fun and classes for everyone. Adult Bible Study 6:45 p.m. – ? Bus route in Alderson; for times and locations call the church at 304-445-2653 or Pastor Audie Sorg at 304-445-2243. The church is located three miles out of Alderson.

Greenbrier Valley Aglow Lighthouse

have resumed their monthly meetings the third Monday of each month at Living Waters Family Worship Center on Montvue Drive (formerly Calvary Baptist) in Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to a night of teaching and refreshments. For more information, call 304-445-7742.