April McCormick Harvey, 54, of Renick, West Virginia passed peacefully on October 15, 2021 at The Peyton Hospice house in Fairlea, West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her father, Louie Richard McCormick and her best friend and brother, Paul Richard McCormick. Left to cherish her beautiful spirit is her husband, Robert Joseph Harvey Jr. of Renick, her daughters Amanda of Renick and Andi Keifner (Nicholas) of Pittsburgh. Her mother, Sandy (Phillip) French of Renick, and her mother-in-law Telia Harvey of Renick. She also leaves behind three step sisters Cindy (John) Kennedy of North Spring, WV, Angela (Lonnie) Williams of Beckley, WV and Phillisa Rudder of Knoxville, TN, as well as countless family members and friends throughout Greenbrier County.

April was a Registered Nurse at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center where she worked in many different roles throughout her life, most recently as a nursing supervisor. April was an active member in her community, helping with community functions as well as serving on the Renick Volunteer Fire Department and previously serving on various ambulance squads in the county.

Services celebrating her beautiful life will be as follows: Visitation Service will take place Tuesday, October 19 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rhema Christian Center in Lewisburg, West Virginia. Funeral Service will take take place Wednesday, October 20 1 p.m. at the Rhema Christian Center in Lewisburg, WV. Following a precession she will be laid to rest at Morningside Cemetery in Renick, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made to The Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, West Virginia.