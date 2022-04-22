By Adam Pack

Representatives of the Alderson Fourth of July Committee were present at the regular meeting of the Alderson Town Council on Thursday, Apr. 14 to bring their request for a new building to the council.

The Alderson Fourth of July Committee is in need of a new building to store their stage, various components like magazines and fuses, and other parts and accessories necessary to put on their famous Independence Day celebration.

The building, which the Fourth Committee stated will need to be 60’ x 60’ and located in and around the water plant near Glen Ray. The request did cause some discussion, as the payment for the construction of the building is not yet secured, and there are several legal considerations to be made due to the nature of what will be stored in the building. The Fourth Committee is working on some grants to pay for the structure, but in order to help the committee, Mayor Travis Copenhaver suggested a split. The proposal to the committee was then to have the council purchase the land upon which the building will be constructed and leave the cost of the building to Fourth Committee, with right of first refusal going to the Town Council.

Legally, the ATF must approve the plans for the building, as they are the agency that regulates fireworks of the caliber that Alderson uses for their Fourth celebration. After having the property inspected by that agency and any other relevant authorities, the building can go forward with construction. The facility will have to be incredibly secure, with a large perimeter fence and double locks on doors and containers. The council mentioned that given the high security of the facility, perhaps other items which would require secure storage could be put into the structure as well, giving the building multi-utility for the town.