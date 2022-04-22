By Adam Pack

The Greenbrier County Airport Authority met to discuss, among other matters, a series of developments to ongoing projects.

John McCalmont of Parrish and Partners Engineering began his updates with the runway taxi lighting, which he informed the authority was “in the closeout phase” and near completion. He also noted that the drainage study was moving forward, as the airport was “trading info with the relevant environmental authorities.”

McCalmont also relayed that the Access Control and fencing construction are well underway. As far as the Access Control is concerned, “a majority of the cameras are already in place” and that project is very near to completion. After fielding questions from Authority member and County Commissioner Tammy Shifflett-Tincher, McCalmont also said that the “fencing is nearly done, and the grass that was damaged or removed as a result of that will be replaced, that’s in the contract.” He added, “That construction is actually ahead of schedule and may not take the entire contract time. They may be done approximately one month from now.”

The grant funds for the new runway have been reviewed by the FAA. “After some suggestions of very minor revisions, we’ve made those and submitted the grant request and we’re awaiting the results of that,” he said.

Another project, replacing the signage along Rt. 219 in front of the airport, is still in the works. “All the information we needed to send to the contractor has been put together and sent off, so now we’re expecting their quote soon,” McCalmont said.