Youth soccer registration information available for fall season

Listed are the dates for Greenbrier United Soccer Club’s registration this season. Due to scheduling and system constraints, late registrations will NOT be accepted. Please share this information with anyone you think may be interested in registering a child this season to get the word out.

On-Line Registration will be available from Saturday, Aug. 12, through Wednesday, Aug. 23. The website to register is http://wvsa-gusc.sportsaffinity.com

Face to face registration will be on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Lewisburg from 6-7 p.m. If you would like to pick up registration forms in advance, they are available at the Greenbrier County Public Library, as well as from our Facebook page.

Pricing for the Fall 2017 season is as follows: $45 per child with a $5 per child discount for families registering three or more of their children. The family cap for registration is $125. Eligible children are those born in 2014 or earlier. No exceptions. Team placement is based on a minimum number of kids registering and cannot be guaranteed.

The Fall 2017 season will run from the week of Sept. 3 through the week of Oct. 22. Practice and game dates and times will vary and are dependent on field and coach availability. Please like the Facebook Page “Greenbrier United Soccer Club” for up to date club and scheduling information. If you have questions, please send a private message to Greenbrier United Soccer Club’s Facebook Page or email them at greenbrierunitedsc@gmail.com.