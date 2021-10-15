By Sarah Richardson

White Sulphur Springs City Council convened on Tuesday, Oct. 12, for their regularly scheduled meeting. Agenda items included considering an ordinance for the construction of a cable system, stormwater and sewer projects on Schoolhouse Way and Nell’s Way, and local concerns regarding loose dogs.

The city of White Sulphur approved and signed an ordinance with Cable Systems Inc, doing business as Suddenlink Communications, so that they can continue to provide services to the area. This is a nonexclusive agreement, which means that other providers can operate in the same service region. With Suddenlink recently landing in hot water with the Public Service Commission over long maintenance times, ineffective help lines, and more, city councils across the Greenbrier Valley have grappled with the decision to keep Suddenlink on as an internet provider. However, providing a nonexclusive clause keeps the option open for residents who which to change providers if they so wish.

The city also approved a stormwater and sewer project for School House Way and Nell’s Way in town. There were two bids, as this is being bid out as two different projects.

“With using CARES Act money means we have to pay prevailing wage,” said Mayor Bruce Bowling. The bids did not include prevailing wage, but Bowling explained, “We can pass it, pending that they resubmit the bid with prevailing wage.” He estimates that after the needed adjustments, the bid will be 30 percent more, and things will take “twice as long to do.”

Area resident Sandy Circosta, an avid walker, approached the council to report her personal experience with a dog that has displayed aggressive behavior towards her while she is out on her walks. She states that the German shepherd in question has approached her numerous times in a threatening manner and that while law enforcement has issued citations to the owners and subpoenaed them to appear in “doggy court,” the dog continues to run loose every so often, causing her to be afraid to go outside.

“The only thing I want them to do is to control their dog. I don’t want animal control to take it, I don’t want to see anything to happen to that dog, but I just want that dog controlled,” she said. “Animal control has been marvelous, he has said, ‘You shouldn’t be scared to walk.’”

Local law enforcement is following up with the matter.