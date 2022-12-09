“Piglet noticed that even though he had a Very Small Heart, it could hold a rather large amount of Gratitude.” ― A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh

No matter the size, we and the families we are able to help are holding a great deal of gratitude in our hearts for the donations Penny Pitch is receiving. With your donations, many children will have something special to be grateful for this year, and many families will have a warmer winter.

We are inching closer to our goal of $60,000; thanks to you we are now at $22,720. Please join us and send your donation to P.O. Box 494, Lewisburg, WV 24901 or you can drop it by Greenbrier Valley Theatre at 1038 Washington Street East or at the Mountain Messenger, 122 N. Court Street – both in Lewisburg.

Donations:

In loving memory of Arnold Lee and Adonna Dowdy by Lee Dowdy – $500

Ronceverte Christian Church – $100

In memory of Chuck Lewis from LouElla & Family – $200

John & Vicki Wilson – $200

Ed Norman – $150

In honor of Robert Coombe – $50

B.J. and Ann Phillips – $100

In memory of Yancey McIlhenny – $250

In memory of Don Hoffman – $500

White Sulphur Springs Rotary Club – $300

Beverly & David Johnson, III – $200

In loving memory of “Cootch” Bostic – $50

Old Stone Presbyterian Women – $200

Lowell & Rebecca Johnson – $100

Anonymous – $75

In memory of our loved ones from Nancy & Charles

Owens – $100

Smoot Ruritan Club – $500

George & Janet Piasecki – $100

First Church of God Women’s Group (Ronceverte) – $40

Susan Rosshirt and Bill Turner – $200

Sunrise Chapel United Methodist Church (Richlands) – $100

Greenbrier Valley Knights of Columbus (St Catherine of

Siena, St Charles Borromeo, and Sacred Heart

Catholic Churches – $100