“Piglet noticed that even though he had a Very Small Heart, it could hold a rather large amount of Gratitude.” ― A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh
No matter the size, we and the families we are able to help are holding a great deal of gratitude in our hearts for the donations Penny Pitch is receiving. With your donations, many children will have something special to be grateful for this year, and many families will have a warmer winter.
We are inching closer to our goal of $60,000; thanks to you we are now at $22,720. Please join us and send your donation to P.O. Box 494, Lewisburg, WV 24901 or you can drop it by Greenbrier Valley Theatre at 1038 Washington Street East or at the Mountain Messenger, 122 N. Court Street – both in Lewisburg.
Donations:
In loving memory of Arnold Lee and Adonna Dowdy by Lee Dowdy – $500
Ronceverte Christian Church – $100
In memory of Chuck Lewis from LouElla & Family – $200
John & Vicki Wilson – $200
Ed Norman – $150
In honor of Robert Coombe – $50
B.J. and Ann Phillips – $100
In memory of Yancey McIlhenny – $250
In memory of Don Hoffman – $500
White Sulphur Springs Rotary Club – $300
Beverly & David Johnson, III – $200
In loving memory of “Cootch” Bostic – $50
Old Stone Presbyterian Women – $200
Lowell & Rebecca Johnson – $100
Anonymous – $75
In memory of our loved ones from Nancy & Charles
Owens – $100
Smoot Ruritan Club – $500
George & Janet Piasecki – $100
First Church of God Women’s Group (Ronceverte) – $40
Susan Rosshirt and Bill Turner – $200
Sunrise Chapel United Methodist Church (Richlands) – $100
Greenbrier Valley Knights of Columbus (St Catherine of
Siena, St Charles Borromeo, and Sacred Heart
Catholic Churches – $100
