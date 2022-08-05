The 73rd Annual Williamsburg Fair was celebrated with food, fun, and friends. Williamsburg, notorious for its home cooking, highlighted the fair with walking tacos, biscuits and gravy breakfasts, barbecue, snow cones, popcorn and much more. Fun was had by all with displays of all crafts, history, hobbies, produce from the garden and works of art by the children. Bingo, a bouncy house, water games, dunking tank, corn hole and horseshoe tournaments, square dancing and craft vendors were among the activities.

A parade with about 50 floats, riders, and other participants made its way through town and of course music was ongoing all day Saturday culminating with a dance concert by the Fallen Rock and Fireworks.

The Community of Williamsburg wishes to thank all those who worked diligently to make the Williamsburg Community Fair a huge success and to all those who came from far and wide to enjoy our fair. Special thanks to all those who entered floats, horseback riders, and others who made our parade a huge success.

A particular thank you to those who donated door prizes to the fair: Beauty Transitions, Blue Ridge Farms, Bob Evans, Dave’s Farm Supply, Deb Zahorenko, Eddie Fletcher, Ellen Drigger, Food & Friends, GBV Aquatidc Center, Jackson Kelly Law Firm, Jo Long, Out Behind the Barn Custom Baskets, Lowe’s, Martin & Jones, Mat Jarrett, Reagan Rodgers Vet, Robin’s Nest Farm, Rodgers of Fairlea, Samme Gee, Seneca Trail Animal Hospital, Access Health, TNT Auto, The Meeting Place, Tractor Supply, WV Woodturners: Bruce Brenneman, Carroll Bassett, Ron Manning, a special thanks to Greenbrier Solid Waste for all their care of the community, Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department, and James Kirby. If you gave a door prize to our fair and your name was omitted, we apologize and thank you.