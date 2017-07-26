Trump speaks at Boy Scouts National Jamboree

President Donald J. Trump spoke at the AT&T stadium during the Boy Scouts of America’s National Jamboree Monday evening, held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. Turning the Boy Scout event into a campaign-style rally, Trump spoke to the scouts about his win over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, the economy, the stock market, and Obamacare.

Following the Jamboree speech, the Boy Scouts of America didn’t directly address Trump’s topics, instead issued a statement saying the organization is “wholly non-partisan and does not promote any one position, product, service, political candidate or philosophy. The invitation for the sitting U.S. President to visit the National Jamboree is a long-standing tradition and is in no way an endorsement of any political party or specific policies.”