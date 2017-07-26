Trillium Performing Youth open auditions set for August

Trillium Performing Youth is a serious and fun commitment. Dancers age 14 through 18 will take technique classes, learn and rehearse new dancers, then tour to schools and elder-care facilities. Guest choreographers will create three new dances. TPY also participates in the WV Dance Festival in the spring.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., open auditions and interviews will be held at the historic Lewis Theatre on Court Street in Lewisburg. Enter through the back stage door. Wear comfortable clothing that you can move in. Dance experience is preferred but not required. Scholarships are available.

For more information contact the Trillium office at 304-645-3003.