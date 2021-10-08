By Sarah Richardson

The Lewisburg area has gained a long sought-after eatery, Thai Kitchen, which brings an authentic flavor of Thai foods to the Greenbrier Valley. Located beside Tudor’s just north of town, Thai Kitchen offers a variety of dishes including satay chicken, spring rolls, panang curry, massaman curry, and tom kha kai (chicken coconut soup). They also carry noodle dishes, fried rice dishes, and other classics.

As they settle into their operating hours, their daily schedule varies. While dining in is an option most days, some days are take-out only. Please check their Facebook page at “THAI Kitchen” for their day-to-day hours and services. Their number is 681-318-3616.