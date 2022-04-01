Grassy Meadows-Stephen Kovalscik, Jr., 83, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away Friday, Mar. 25, 2022, at his home in Grassy Meadows, following a long illness.

Born Aug. 22, 1938, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Stegena Kovalscik.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Nicholas Kovalscik; four sisters, Mary Olare, Olga Wolfe, Dorothy Mitchell, and Dolores Masters; and one granddaughter, Chrissy Kaczorowski.

Mr. Kovalscik was a retired truck driver having retired in 1988 after 31 years of service. Following his retirement, he graduated from the Western Pennsylvania School of Gunsmithing in Pittsburgh, PA, and was the owner and operator of S&S Gunsmithing in Bulger, PA, for 33 years. Mr. Kovalscik was a member of the McElhenney Community Church in Grassy Meadows, WV, the Carpatho-Rusyn Society, Pittsburgh, PA Chapter, Teamsters Local 249, Pittsburgh, PA, and the Smoot Ruritan Club, Smoot, WV. Mr. Kovalscik was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and he was an enthusiastic fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Sabra Lee Miller Kovalscik of Grassy Meadows; three sons, Stephen Kovalscik, III and wife Nora of Lehi, Utah, Michael Kovalscik of Bridgeville, PA, and Gary Kovalscik and wife Janis of Hensley, Arkansas; daughter, Debra Kovalscik and Darren of Washington, PA; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be on Monday, Apr. 4, at 2 p.m. at the McElhenney Community Church in Grassy Meadows with Pastor Bob Berchtold and Pastor John Leheny officiating. Burial will follow in the McElhenney Church Cemetery, Grassy Meadows.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

For those wishing to show an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in memory of Mr. Kovalscik to any Christian Ukrainian Relief Fund.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Kovalscik family at www.lobbanfh.com.

Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, WV.