David James Staley took his oath of office as the newest member of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The oath was administered by Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent.

Sheriff Sloan said, “David is a welcome addition to our department, and he is eager to begin his new career. Although he will not be working independently until his graduation from the State Police Academy and completion of his field training probationary period, he is going to be a tremendous asset to our department and the county. We look forward to his service with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and his commitment to public service for the citizens of Greenbrier County.”