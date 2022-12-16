“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burden of another.” – Charles Dickens.
As we get closer to our $60,000 goal, we are filled with gratitude for everyone who has donated and for everyone who has helped this year. Rotary clubs in Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs, and Western Greenbrier; Smoot Ruritans; Ronceverte Jaycees; members of the Democratic Women’s Club; and the Greenbrier East Football Team are groups that have been working hard to make sure food is delivered and families in the program are having their immediate needs met. We are thankful for all of their work, and it is all of you who have donated that makes Penny Pitch possible! We are currently at $43,050. Thank you!
Donations:
In memory of Richard & Sue Coffman – $50
Marvin & Doris Godbey – $50
In memory of Harvey Neel – $100
Anonymous – $1,000
White Sulphur Springs Lions Club – $300
Everette Clendenen & Marietta Lyall – $100
Carol R. Olson – $50
Daywood Foundation (Charleston) – $10,000
Richard & Patricia Ford – $200
Eugene Jeffus and James Withrow, Jr. – $200
In memory of Donnie Adwell from children &
grandchildren – $100
Edgewood Presbyterian Women (Lewisburg) – $400
Grand Home Furnishings (Lewisburg) – $400
Ted & Anne Knight – $200
In memory of Virginia, Lee and Karen Goodall by Ken & Rachel Goodall – $100
Wesley Sunday School Class of Lewisburg United
Methodist Church – $100
Clifford & Jennifer Huffman – $150
In memory of Johnny & Elva Clemons. W.E. “Sniffy” and Tawnuah Surgeon – $100
Bob & Jill Modlin – $200
George & Betty Gillespie – $50
Ed & Sue Rock – $100
In memory of Andrew and Steven Andrew Detch from Helen Detch – $500
In memory of Ron Wiseman from Midge Wiseman – $50
In memory of Shelby Tomlinson from Dr. John Tomlinson, Sr. – $50
Latelle and Amy Kirsten Lafollette – $1,000
Margaret Lafollette – $200
Dina and Joe Vaughan – $100
Jeri S. Gammage – $150
Judith C. Walz-Harris and Robert G. Harris – $100
Michael Corley & Linda Knupp – $750
Mildred L. Rutledge – $100
Over the Hill Gang Bowling League – $130
Linda Wheeler – $200
David & Barbara Sanders – $200
Genevieve B. Taylor – $50
Sally A. Ford – $200
In memory of George Raines, Sr. from his family – $35
Ronceverte Baptist Church Men’s Fellowship – $100
Matthew & Stephanie Campbell – $75
Ann H. Walker – $200
Kelly & Kay Sparks – $100
In Memory of Dora Hoke by Joe and Missy Darnell – $50
In Memory of Earl and Imogene Darnell by Joe and Missy Darnell – $50
Richard and Nada Smith – $300
Anonymous – $1,000
Alderson Quilts and Crafts – $100
In Honor of our 90 year-old sister Doris Tyree Watson of Auto, Renick – $50
In Loving Memory of Charles & Louise Longanacre,
Marvin Wagner, Vida Wagner, Klase Ray Longanacre from Anita Wagner – $200
Anonymous – $100
John Wesley United Methodist Church – $200
Anonymous – $100
