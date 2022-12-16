“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burden of another.” – Charles Dickens.

As we get closer to our $60,000 goal, we are filled with gratitude for everyone who has donated and for everyone who has helped this year. Rotary clubs in Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs, and Western Greenbrier; Smoot Ruritans; Ronceverte Jaycees; members of the Democratic Women’s Club; and the Greenbrier East Football Team are groups that have been working hard to make sure food is delivered and families in the program are having their immediate needs met. We are thankful for all of their work, and it is all of you who have donated that makes Penny Pitch possible! We are currently at $43,050. Thank you!

Donations:

In memory of Richard & Sue Coffman – $50

Marvin & Doris Godbey – $50

In memory of Harvey Neel – $100

Anonymous – $1,000

White Sulphur Springs Lions Club – $300

Everette Clendenen & Marietta Lyall – $100

Carol R. Olson – $50

Daywood Foundation (Charleston) – $10,000

Richard & Patricia Ford – $200

Eugene Jeffus and James Withrow, Jr. – $200

In memory of Donnie Adwell from children &

grandchildren – $100

Edgewood Presbyterian Women (Lewisburg) – $400

Grand Home Furnishings (Lewisburg) – $400

Ted & Anne Knight – $200

In memory of Virginia, Lee and Karen Goodall by Ken & Rachel Goodall – $100

Wesley Sunday School Class of Lewisburg United

Methodist Church – $100

Clifford & Jennifer Huffman – $150

In memory of Johnny & Elva Clemons. W.E. “Sniffy” and Tawnuah Surgeon – $100

Bob & Jill Modlin – $200

George & Betty Gillespie – $50

Ed & Sue Rock – $100

In memory of Andrew and Steven Andrew Detch from Helen Detch – $500

In memory of Ron Wiseman from Midge Wiseman – $50

In memory of Shelby Tomlinson from Dr. John Tomlinson, Sr. – $50

Latelle and Amy Kirsten Lafollette – $1,000

Margaret Lafollette – $200

Dina and Joe Vaughan – $100

Jeri S. Gammage – $150

Judith C. Walz-Harris and Robert G. Harris – $100

Michael Corley & Linda Knupp – $750

Mildred L. Rutledge – $100

Over the Hill Gang Bowling League – $130

Linda Wheeler – $200

David & Barbara Sanders – $200

Genevieve B. Taylor – $50

Sally A. Ford – $200

In memory of George Raines, Sr. from his family – $35

Ronceverte Baptist Church Men’s Fellowship – $100

Matthew & Stephanie Campbell – $75

Ann H. Walker – $200

Kelly & Kay Sparks – $100

In Memory of Dora Hoke by Joe and Missy Darnell – $50

In Memory of Earl and Imogene Darnell by Joe and Missy Darnell – $50

Richard and Nada Smith – $300

Anonymous – $1,000

Alderson Quilts and Crafts – $100

In Honor of our 90 year-old sister Doris Tyree Watson of Auto, Renick – $50

In Loving Memory of Charles & Louise Longanacre,

Marvin Wagner, Vida Wagner, Klase Ray Longanacre from Anita Wagner – $200

Anonymous – $100

John Wesley United Methodist Church – $200

Anonymous – $100