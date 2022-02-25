Gov. Jim Justice announced this week that over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants for 29 improvement projects in 21 counties across West Virginia have been approved.

The City of Ronceverte is slated to receive $474,000 for Ronceverte Main Street sidewalks, specifically for the “design and construction of approximately 2,000 linear feet of replacement sidewalk along Main Street in Ronceverte.”

These grants help towns and cities improve their network of recreational trails, biking/walking paths, sidewalks, and more, by either building from scratch or enhancing what they already have through various types of projects.

The program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.

“This program will provide millions of dollars that is going to be put to work making our cities and towns easier to get around and making our beautiful park trails even more appealing and accessible to West Virginians of all abilities,” Gov. Justice said. “These projects will also draw tourism and visitation to new destinations all throughout our state and the positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts.

“I could not be more proud to make my recommendations for each of these deserving and exciting projects on behalf of these communities and the entire state,” Gov. Justice added.