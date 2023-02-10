By Adam Pack

The Ronceverte City Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at the new City Hall building on Edgar Avenue. With a rather busy evening ahead, the city began their meeting by swearing in the newest member of the Ronceverte City Council; Mark Trent. Trent was selected from among a slate of candidates who applied to fill the position left vacant by Kathy King’s retirement. Trent was affirmed as the winning candidate and sworn in to serve the remainder of King’s term, ending on June 6, 2023, at which time he must stand for election and win in order to remain in the seat.

In other business, the council dealt with two agenda items dealing with water-related business. The town passed Resolution #31, which, according to City Administrator Pam Mentz, “Was to pay some invoices that had only recently come in for water line replacement work already completed, as well some small finishing up issues that we still have on Briar’s Hill.” The City also announced that they had successfully applied for and received a grant through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) totaling $2,000,000. The grant award was accompanied by a letter from Governor Justice and will go to pending work on replacing, “some water lines on Monroe [Avenue] and some lines on the hill, within city limits that is.”

In other news, the Ronceverte Fire Department met on Jan. 9 to hold elections for Fire Chief. On Jan. 16 the results were reported to the City, with Mike Campbell winning reelection. The council approved the result of the election. The city also approved new dates for the Ronceverte Food Truck Festival. Dates in May have already been confirmed, but the council approved further dates in June (16-17), July (14-15), and August (25-26). Food Trucks will set up on a closed Edgar Avenue for these dates.

The Ronceverte City Council meets on the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in the City Council chambers of the new City Hall on Edgar Avenue. Members of the public are encouraged to attend. Interested parties should call Ronceverte City Hall at 304-646-5455 prior to the meeting, as times and dates are subject to date.