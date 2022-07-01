By Adam Pack

Dan Withrow, Parks and Recreation Chairman, was on hand Wednesday, June 29 to give an overview of the comprehensive plan he and his office have prepared for future developments to Island Park.

The Island Park Comprehensive Plan includes plans and research for putting in R.V. power and water hookups as well as tent camping sites, pickleball courts, a pump track for small bicycles, a new boat launch and adjacent picnic area, and a disc golf space. Withrow also further updated the city and the public on developments with the Ronceverte Dog Park and the splash pad, as well expansions to the amphitheater and musical entertainment capabilities of the site, including a “festival style stage with the capacity to seat between two and three thousand,” Withrow mentioned plans for restaurants and other vendors to occupy the area to serve river-goers.

This would facilitate the further growth of the return of the Skyline Bluegrass Festival: “A tribute to West Virginia’s first and largest bluegrass festival, which was historically held near Ronceverte. This first show will only be a day and will be funded by donations and sponsorship, but we hope to see it grow into a two, maybe even three day event.” Withrow explained that with these developments, “none of these are going to replace or take anything out, it’s just going to add and enhance.”

Further meetings will be held regarding the Island Park Comprehensive Plan, and Withrow encourages the public to be on the lookout and attend.