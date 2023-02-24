Lewisburg Public Works crews were busy last Friday afternoon after heavy rains led to the failure of a culvert at the bottom of Dogwood Heights on Judyville Road. “The culvert is under the road, and when it rains heavily it washes out the gravel out from around the culvert,” explained Public Works Director Tony Legg. “This last rain really washed out a lot of the rock, so we went in and cut it and put in bigger rock, but we will be working on permanent repairs soon.” For now, a number of road plates have been placed over top of where the culvert runs.

To prevent any issues in the future, Legg said that engineers will be coming in to do a stormwater study to ensure that the replacement culvert will be appropriately sized for heavy storms.