Union-Rita Faye Bostic, 67, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her residence.

She was born May 22, 1955, in Esty (Renick), the daughter of the late John B. and Clara McCoy Harless.

Rita had worked for the Quality Inn in Lewisburg for 26 years.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Lee Bostic.

Surviving are her sisters, Bonnie Burks (David Jr.) of Frankford, Anna Mae Bowels of White Sulphur Springs and Betty Harman (Bryan) of Fairbanks, AK; brothers, Melvin Harless of Neola, Herman Hank Harless of Renick, Herbert Harless (Drema) of Lewisburg and John Dudley Harless of Lewisburg; brother-in-law, David Bostic of Union; sister-in-law, Jeannie Waddell of Union; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Rita was held Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Dowdy Cemetery, Glace, where David Bostic officiated.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.