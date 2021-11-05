Good News Kids Ministry at Rhema Christian Center collected over 30 toys during the month of September. This toy drive coincided with their curriculum theme “Toy Box’’ where the preschoolers learned, “God made me to help others.” The collected toys were donated locally to Children’s Home Society in Fairlea. As you can see, these preschoolers were excited to help out their community and children in foster homes.

