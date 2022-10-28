The Renick VFW members were joined by representatives of the Alderson Quilt Guild for Quilts of Valor (QOV) presentations to eight veterans during a special dinner Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Spring Creek Presbyterian Church.

The Quilt Guild President Nan Shetterly provided background information on the QOV Foundation activity, a national program with many states having a local representative. Of interest were the national statistics of record noting for September 2022, 2,647 quilts had been presented, year-to-date 20,862, and a lifetime total of 323,574.

The quilts presented on Sunday were pieced and quilted by local quilters using their own materials or purchasing fabric with the support of local contributions. It was an honor to present quilts to the following veterans in recognition of their service and sacrifice in serving our nation.