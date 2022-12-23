The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia (PAWV) has announced the winners of 2022 Saving Historic Places Grants.

The Saving Historic Places grant program works to save certified historic buildings in rural communities from demolition by neglect, and provides funds for building emergencies, building stabilization, and pre-development. To qualify for this grant, buildings must either be individually listed in the National Register of Historic Places or listed as a contributing building in a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places. Funding is provided in part by a Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant administered by the National Park Service.

PAWV received 32 applications requesting over $2.8 million during the Saving Historic Places Grant application period of Dec. 8, 2021 to Mar. 18, 2022. Seven projects were selected totaling $488,008.53 in grant awards. Most of these projects have already published requests for quotations from qualified contractors, which can be found at www.pawv.org/news

Locally, the Greenbrier Historical Society received $34,425 in funding for emergency repairs to the roof drainage, masonry, and windows on the Pink Library, also known as the 1834 Supreme Court Library. The goal of the project is to fully restore the building into a heritage tourism attraction.