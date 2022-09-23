By Adam Pack

Multiple People’s Bank locations across the state have held ribbon cutting events this week in honor of their one-year anniversary in the area, including several branches in the Greenbrier Valley. People’s Bank, which merged with Premier Bank last year, was founded in 1902 and is celebrating their 120th year of business since their founding.

Downtown Lewisburg Branch Manager Aaron Toothman said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve our clients in the Greenbrier Valley. We are committed to providing superior customer service while also helping our clients achieve their financial goals.”

“We’re so excited to continue to further invest in this community and grow along with you,” added Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Eagan.

Peoples’ Bancorp Senior Vice President Debi Rhoades joked that, “It may have taken us 120 years to get into Lewisburg, but we’re so glad to be here and be a part of what’s going on in such a vibrant town.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all that you do and are going to do,” said Mayor White. “We here in Lewisburg are looking forward to another 120 years of People’s Bank and what you’re going to do in our community.”