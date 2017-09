United States Vice-President Mike Pence speaks to the crowd during the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s 81st Business Summit, held this past Tuesday through Friday at the Greenbrier Resort. Pence was welcomed by U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-WV, U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-WV and U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-WV, who also led the Pledge of Allegiance. WVU Medicine sponsored the reception Wednesday night.