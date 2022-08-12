By Adam Pack

On Sept. 3 and 4, at Ronceverte Island Park, Patch Adams himself will be hosting a benefit festival for the Gesundheit! Institute. Picnic in the Park with Patch will be held each day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The event’s official page states:

“You have your choice of a one or two-day pass to the party of the year put on by Things by Bren, A fundraiser for Patch Adams’ Gesundheit Institute! We even have VIP tickets that include personal time with Patch, upfront seating to concerts, free parking and many other perks.

For info about Patch and his institute go to www.patchadams.org all attendee information will be shared with the Gesundheit! Institute after the event. The VIP ticket will take you to Patch’s little piece of Heaven at the Gesundheit Institute’s 300-acre mountain in Hillsboro, West Virginia.”

Entertainment includes music, comedy shows, singing clowns and more. There will be vendor booths for food, beer, specialty items, and many games.

Pricing for the event is as follows: General Admission One Day: $99 (+$2.48 service fee), General Admission Two Day: $169 (+$4.23 service fee), General Admission VIP: $239 (+$5.98 service fee), Saturday Evening Only: $69 (+$1.73 service fee), Virtual Patch in the Park: $29 (+$0.73 service fee). All West Virginia residents can use code “WV20” at checkout to receive a 20 percent discount, as well.

Brenda Wood, organizer and motivational speaker, is very excited to host this event and the implications it will have on the community. “What we’re trying to do here is continue finishing, primarily with windows and siding, the buildings that already exist at the Gesundheit! Institute. While of course we’re not yet ready to get a hospital, which is the ultimate goal, we do already have several buildings and our main immediate goal right now is the free clinic. There, people from Pocahontas County and the surrounding area can receive free medical care without having insurance. And of course, that will include preventative medicine and check-ups, which are so vital.”

At the event, Wood and Adams would like to see “a healthy dose of people coming out and supporting local, free medical care, and having a great time with plenty of good music.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thingsbybren.com.