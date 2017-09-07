Old Stone Church gets new roof

Scaffolding has been in place for several weeks around the Old Stone Church in downtown Lewisburg as a new roof is added to the building. Workers have been diligently moving forward to get the job completed before colder weather hits the region.

“Many materials have been used to re-roof the historic structure over the years,” said Pastor Anna Straight. The weight of three roofs stacked up one atop the other caused structural damage, which was addressed last year. For the new roof, Straight wanted a durable, cost-effective material that is historically appropriate and provides an attractive enhancement to the stone building. Having researched several options, including hand-sawn oak shakes, commercially made cedar and black cypress shakes, Enviro shakes, and metal and copper roofing, her choice came down to installing a copper roofing at one-half the cost of any other material she found available, which she estimated would conservatively last 60 years at a cost of $200,000 over the lifetime of the roofing material. The roof will include copper guttering, snow guards of individual snow eagles in bronze and panels 16¼ inches wide.

Straight said the exterior of the church will also be painted in colors very close to what are now in place. The exterior will be painted in Roycroft Mist Green. The trim will be Rookwood Blue Green, and the door in Rookwood Sash Green.