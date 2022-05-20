Volunteers are the lifeblood of nonprofit organizations. With your hard work and dedication, the Meadow River Valley Association (MRVA) is achieving significant milestones. We’re thrilled to launch our new volunteer management site. You can register as a volunteer, let us know your areas of expertise, find volunteer opportunities and log your hours so all your hard work can be recognized.

By registering as a volunteer, we know your interests and availability without obligating you to a specific task (unless you want to be!). So, head over to the MRVA website at www.meadowriver.org, click on the button “Become a Volunteer,” and help us make a difference in the Meadow River Valley!