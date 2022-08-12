The West Virginia Press Association has released the results of their 2022 Newspaper Editorial and Advertising Contest, which they host annually. Newspapers from across the state compete with other publications in their circulation division in multiple editorial and advertising categories.

This year, Mountain Messenger Head Editor Sarah Richardson was awarded first place in the Best Legal Affairs Reporting category for her piece “Disbarred Attorney Convicted of Negligent Homicide,” published March 10, 2021.

Reporter Lyra Bordelon won first place in the Best In-Depth or Investigative Reporting category for her piece, “Rudy’s renovation on hold due to concerns over neighboring building,” which was published in February of last year.

Both pieces are available to read online at www.mountainmessenger.com.